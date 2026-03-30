Kishan Reddy Praises Mann Ki Baat Impact

HYDERABAD: Union minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat as a remarkable platform that has, over 11 years, connected directly with the nation by sharing social, economic and developmental changes.

Speaking to the media after watching the 132nd episode, Reddy described the monthly broadcast — held unfailingly every last Sunday at 11 am — as a rare global phenomenon. “PM Modi directly shares his thoughts with the people, spotlighting innovative initiatives, inspiring stories from ordinary citizens, social workers, inventors and motivational figures,” he said. This, he added, has elevated recognition for diverse states, regions and villages across India, fostering a unique bond between the Prime Minister and the public.

Reddy noted the special mention of Telangana in Sunday’s episode highlighted Suryapet youth Kotla Raghuveer Reddy’s success in the My Bharat Budget Quest on farmer welfare, and the soak pits initiative by nearly 400 families in Mudigunt village, Mancherial district, which set an example in water conservation under the Jal Sanchay Abhiyan. On behalf of the people of Telangana, Reddy extended heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao watched the episode at Sultan Bazaar in the city, joined by party workers. “PM Modi’s praise for Telangana youth’s achievements is inspiring. Raghuveer Reddy’s essay reflects our youth’s aspirations, while Mudigunt’s water conservation effort mirrors the nationwide movement sparked by Jal Sanchay over 11 years,” Rao said.