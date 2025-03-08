Kishan Reddy: No reduction in seats after delimitation

Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy urged the opposition parties to stop spreading misinformation that the number of MP and MLA seats would decrease after delimitation. He assured that no southern state, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, would see a reduction in seats.

Speaking at the International Women's Day celebration organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at the state party office, Kishan Reddy announced that the Narendra Modi government would implement women's reservation before the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and conduct a nationwide population census. "Delimitation will be carried out in the same manner as in 2009, and no state will lose seats," he said, calling on BJP women activists to prepare to contest both reserved and general seats in the upcoming local body elections from panchayat wards to district panchayats.Highlighting recent electoral trends, Kishan Reddy cited a survey indicating that over 90 per cent of women teachers and graduates voted for the BJP in the recent MLC polls, showing strong support for Narendra Modi’s leadership while rejecting Congress and the BRS.He urged women to hold the state government accountable for its unfulfilled poll promises. He further claimed that the BJP has the highest number of women representatives across different levels, including Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, Rajya Sabha members, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, mayors and municipal chairpersons. He added that 40 seats in the Telangana Assembly would be reserved for women and encouraged Mahila Morcha activists to take the lead.