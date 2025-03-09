Kishan Reddy Highlights BJP’s Women Empowerment Initiatives

Hyderabad: State BJP head and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that previous Prime Ministers from the Congress had not dared to introduce women’s reservation Bill, providing 33 per cent seats for women in legislative bodies, but it was made a reality by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP.

Taking part in Women’s Day celebrations at the city BJP office at Barkatpura, Kishan Reddy said that the BJP-led Centre had introduced the `Drone Didi Scheme’ to promote women in the agriculture sector. For the self respect of women, the Narendra Modi government had constructed 12 crore toilets in the houses of the poor. The BJP believes that women would play a key role in realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

Stating that women have been playing a key role in all the fields, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre had allowed women to work even in the defence forces, working along the border under horrific weather conditions.

Kishan Reddy asked the Mahila Morcha activists to promote women self-help groups, which helps in improving the self confidence of women. The central government is promoting the self-help groups by giving them a total of Rs 20 lakh loans, he said.

Muslim women were deprived of their rights on all fronts because of vote bank politics. The banning of triple talaq has brought confidence among Muslim women, Kishan Reddy said and added that the BJP is celebrating the international women’s day in all cities in the country, following an appeal by party’s national president J.P. Nadda.