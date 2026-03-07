Kishan Reddy Faults GHMC Over Service Roads

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy accused the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of failing to act against locals engaging in hooliganism by encroaching on the Amberpet Flyover service roads, blocking vehicle movement and causing public hardship.

After inspecting the service road works, Kishan Reddy told reporters that officials had shown little interest in completing the service roads. Even after the ministry of road transport and highways built a 1.5‑km‑long, four‑lane flyover at a cost of ₹265 crore, GHMC’s negligent approach has delayed the service roads, leaving residents to endure severe traffic jams. He stressed that beyond completing the service roads, the GHMC and traffic wing must monitor maintenance continuously to prevent encroachments.

Kishan Reddy urged the state government to take immediate, strict action against those obstructing road works and those who built walls through encroachments to block buses. He noted that he had written several letters to both the former chief minister and the current one on this key issue in his constituency, seeking resolution.

He warned that if the state government fails to intervene and complete the service roads, locals will launch strong protests.