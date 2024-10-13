Kishan Reddy, Etala Ask Political Leaders to Mind their Language

Hyderabad: State BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar differed over what was a more serious issue in public life. While Kishan Reddy expressed concern over the use of unparliamentary language, the Congress leader observed that religious hatred was the main concern in society.

Taking part in the Alai Balai event organised by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Bandaru Vijayalaxmi, the Kishan Reddy said that the political differences should not act as a deterrent in taking forward the developmental work.

Irrespective of land boundary disputes, people in villages greet each other and take part collectively in Jammi Puja during Dasara. But a few politicians had been using unparliamentary language against their rivals. The efforts initiated by Dattatreya to unite people from all political parties must serve as a message to such leaders to bring a qualitative change, he said.

BJP MP Etala Rajendar underscored the need to put a full stop to vindictive politics. The people hate the use of abusive language, he said. “The time has come to improve human relations,” Rajendar said.

Transport minister Prabhakar said that the use of language promoting religious hatred was not good. Stating that there are certain clearly defined limits in use of language in public life and it must be respected by all political parties, the Congress leader said that no one should act in a manner which hurts the brand image of Hyderabad.

Stating that Hyderabad symbolized the `Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’, Prabhakar praised the efforts of Dattatreya to protect the brand image of Hyderabad even after the state was formed after the turbulent statehood agitation.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar underscored the need to preserve the rich tradition and culture of Telangana and collective efforts of leaders from different political parties for the development of the state once the election process concludes.