Kishan Reddy demands White Paper on Telangana’s economy

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the Congress government had failed miserably on all fronts and the administration had become paralysed the system. Its 10-month rule reflected the 10 years of BRS rule, he said.

Kishan Reddy demanded a comprehensive White Paper on the state’s economy, including the MoUs signed so far as well as the total debt of the state government.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Reddy said that all sections of society, including farmers and government employees are in despair as the government had failed to honour its “420 assurances and Six Guarantees.”

“The people had voted against the family rule of the BRS, but the Congress government has ditched all their aspirations and expectations. The state government is intentionally not speaking about the pay revision commission and has failed to release fee dues of students and Aarogyasri bills.”

Instead of being concerned about the state’s economy and disclosing facts before the people, the government is making tall claims of cleaning the Musi river at a staggering cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Kishan Reddy said.

The lopsided policies have dampened the trust of the people and had resulted in a huge slump in the real estate sector. New registrations have come down and people are not ready to invest in plots or flats, he said.

Slamming Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and BRS leader T. Harish Rao for saying that the Central funds to the state had been reduced, Kishan Reddy said that on the contrary the Centre took a revolutionary decision to increase the devolution of funds from 32 to 42 per cent.