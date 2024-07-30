Kishan Reddy Congratulates Manu for Second Medal

Top
Telangana
30 July 2024 4:47 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy expressed happiness on India winning the second medal in the Paris Olympics after Manu Bhaker scripted history by winning her second medal. She won bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event.

“Manu Bhaker rewrote the 125-year-old Indian Olympics record by winning two medals in a single Olympics event. The 22-year-old had made the nation proud by winning two medals,” Kishan Reddy said.

BJP MP from Malkajgiri Etala Rajendar also congratulated Manu and Sarabjot “for making every Indian proud by winning the bronze”.

