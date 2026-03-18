Kishan Reddy Condemns Cong. Over USCIRF Post

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the Congress’ social media post highlighting the controversial report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which urged the Trump administration to impose sanctions on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He called it a stark example of the party degrading itself into a “brazen anti‑national” outfit.

Reddy accused the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, of targeting institutions that safeguard India, including the RAW and the RSS which he said was a a socio‑cultural organisation promoting societal unity. He said Congress’s reliance on controversial foreign reports reflected “anti‑national behaviour.”

The minister noted that the Centre had rejected the USCIRF report as “motivated and biased.” The ministry of external affairs (MEA) criticised USCIRF for years of presenting a “distorted and selective picture” of India based on questionable sources, undermining its credibility. The MEA urged the commission to address vandalism of Hindu temples in the US, intolerance against the Indian diaspora, and selective targeting of India, rather than focusing solely on India.

Reddy charged that under Rahul Gandhi, Congress had “cheered national calamities, spread rumours during crises such as LPG shortages, and attacked constitutional bodies from the President and Vice‑President to the Election Commission, Supreme Court, Lok Sabha Speaker, and armed forces.” Unable to win elections, Gandhi had allegedly invited foreign intervention for regime change, weakening India from within, he said.