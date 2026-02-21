Kishan Reddy Calls Cong a National Shame Over Topless Protests

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy branded Congress a “national shame” for staging a disruptive protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, where global leaders and technology experts from over 20 countries gathered to praise India’s innovation drive.

In a social media post, Reddy criticised Congress activists for going topless and interrupting proceedings as India positioned itself as a global technology leader. “Instead of rising to the occasion, Congress chose confrontation over composure. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, party workers’ actions reflected poorly on an international audience,” he said.

The landmark summit showcased India’s technological prowess, expanded national AI capabilities, and united top global figures on one platform. Reddy said while dissent is vital to democracy, such antics damage India’s image abroad and undermine national interests. “Congress continues demeaning us on the world stage,” he added.

Separately, in a statement, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subash accused the Congress of desperation. “At a time when world leaders and CEOs praise our AI innovation — from policy frameworks to start-up ecosystems —Congress chose national embarrassment over celebration,” he said, citing French President Emmanuel Macron’s recognition of India’s AI prowess.