Kishan Reddy Bats For Green Mining

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy emphasised the need to adopt sustainable mining practices being followed globally, highlighting the urgency to overcome challenges in the sector through self-reliance in coal and minerals.

Delivering the keynote address at the World Mining Congress in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy outlined the government’s vision for a sustainable mining future. He said the Centre had taken decisive steps to boost self-sustenance in the sector by balancing increased production with environmental protection and the welfare of local communities.

The minister stressed the importance of responsible mine closure and introduced the adoption of the 6Rs philosophy — Reclamation, Repurposing, Rehabilitation, Revegetation, Remediation and Relinquishment. For the first time since Independence, ten mines have been scientifically closed, and 147 more have been identified for timely closure, he noted.

Revised guidelines have been issued to improve the monitoring and implementation of mine closure plans. A new Reclaim Framework was also launched to promote ecological restoration and community participation.

India has crossed a milestone in coal production, exceeding 1 billion tonnes while reducing coal imports by 7.9 per cent in 2025. The clean energy transition is being supported through coal gasification, renewable diversification and restoration of mined-out land, he explained.

Highlighting major policy moves, Kishan Reddy announced the launch of the National Critical Minerals Mission and offshore mineral auctions, aiming to strengthen domestic ecosystems for lithium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals.

He also unveiled Vision Plans for aluminium and copper to accelerate India’s green growth and manufacturing capacity. Citing the repurposing of exhausted mines in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district—now sources of drinking water and agricultural support—he said, “Mine closure is not the end; it is a new beginning for revival, hope and prosperity.”

While boosting mineral production remains vital, equal emphasis must be placed on responsible closure and land rehabilitation, he said. The Minister added that the government was encouraging advanced technologies and exploration through incentives and support via the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

Recognising the role of the private sector, Kishan Reddy said steps were underway to facilitate private participation in mineral exploration. The Centre also remains committed to promoting green technologies, with a focus on coal gasification, renewable energy, afforestation and the repurposing of mined-out areas.