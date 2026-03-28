Kishan Reddy Assures No Fuel Crisis

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday reiterated that there was no petrol or diesel crisis in the state, citing oil company officials and urging people not to panic over false rumours on social media.

Speaking at CGO Towers after reviewing the situation with oil company officers, he said: “Unity and support from the people will help the country sail through these tough times. Enjoy peace, don’t trust rumours.”

Reddy noted that the crisis is global, driven by the war in West Asia. “India depends on other nations for petroleum products. Any changed scenario in oil-producing countries is bound to impact us,” he said. He stressed the need to reduce oil consumption, pointing to government efforts to promote EVs and electrify railways. He added that India has boosted internal processing capacity and ramped up imports to ensure steady supplies.

Highlighting rising fuel usage, Reddy said LPG supplies are being ensured even in remote corners under the Ujwala Scheme, sparing families from smoke-filled firewood and kerosene cooking.