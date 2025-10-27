Kishan Reddy Appeals to Jubilee Hills Voters to Reject BRS, Congress, MIM Family Politics

Hyderabad: Union coal minister G. Kishan Reddy urged voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency to reject the family-run politics of the BRS, Congress, and the MIM to save Hyderabad. Kishan Reddy accused the Congress of betraying the citizens with unfulfilled promises.

He called on youths to hold the government accountable for failing to deliver 4 lakh promised jobs and the Rs 1 lakh crore allocation for backward classes welfare. He was speaking at a public viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme.

Kishan Reddy condemned both the BRS and Congress governments of neglecting Jubilee Hills’ civic infrastructure. "Drainage systems overflow, roads remain incomplete, and residents lack clean drinking water," he said. He said BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao must reply to public grievances before seeking votes.