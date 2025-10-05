Kishan Reddy Accuses the Congress Government of Bus Fare Hike in Twin Cities

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy criticised the hike in bus fares in the twin cities and said it was a burden and penalty imposed on ordinary citizens. "This is the direct result of an anti-people Congress government that ignores the hardships faced by common commuters," Kishan Reddy said in a social media post.

He urged the government to reconsider its policies and prioritise the welfare of the people by controlling transport costs and restoring affordable public services. The fare hike, he noted, was symptomatic of wider mismanagement that continues to affect daily lives across the region.