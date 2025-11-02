Kishan Reddy Accuses CM Revanth Of Divisive Politics

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of making “false claims” during his Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign, especially with regard to the expansion of the Metro Rail network. The minister asked whether or not the state government had taken over management of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) from L&T and prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the second phase. He asked Revanth Reddy stop blaming the Centre on the matter.

Kishan Reddy highlighted Revanth Reddy’s alleged favoritism of a specific community, and accusing him of holding exclusive meetings with community elders, distributing land, and inducting leaders from the group, while ignoring large sections of society like their votes did not matter to him. He accused Congress of crossing all limits, referencing the party’s alliance with the MIM and the induction of Mohd Azharuddin as minister.

Alleging a political alliance between the BRS and the Congress, Kishan Reddy claimed that both parties operated as one. He noted that BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao and T. Harish Rao had served under a Congress-led ministry.

He challenged Revanth Reddy to demonstrate what he has done for Jubilee Hills during his tenure, daring him to campaign on the state of pothole-ridden roads. Kishan Reddy also criticised Chandrashekar Rao for failing to deliver on promises of transforming Hyderabad into global cities like Istanbul or Singapore. He said Hyderabad was home to many underdeveloped bastis lacking basic facilities such as streetlights and proper drainage.

Kishan Reddy condemned Revanth Reddy’s statements that he claimed had praised Pakistan and criticised Indian armed forces, and demanded an unconditional apology. He claimed that Chandrashekar Rao had made similar remarks following the Galwan valley conflict with China.

Accusing the Congress government of allocating land meant for Army use to a particular community for graveyards and threatening others by demolishing the Peddamma Gudi temple in Banjara Hills, Kishan Reddy described the CM’s threats to cut free ration if the Congress lost the bypoll as cheap, blackmail politics. He said the Centre was spending `42 per kilogram on fine rice under welfare schemes, while the state contributed only `15.

Kishan Reddy further alleged that Congress has cheated voters by failing to deliver promised welfare measures such as pensions for women, scooters for girl students, education support cards, and jobs. Announcing a plan to hold 50 Maha Pada Yatras (mass foot marches) in Jubilee Hills, he vowed to expose the failures of BRS and Congress and highlight the achievements of the Modi government.