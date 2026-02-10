Kishan Reddy Accuses CM Of Misusing Singareni Funds For Messi Event

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of squandering Singareni Collieries workers’ hard-earned money on footballer Lionel Messi’s exhibition match during the GOAT India Tour last December. “Revanth is enjoying the sweat of Singareni workers,” Kishan Reddy fumed at a street-corner meeting in Srirampur Chowrastha, Mancherial district, citing reports that the company sponsored ₹10 crore for the event.

Calling on coal workers to deliver a “befitting reply” to the Congress regime, Kishan Reddy alleged that contracts were rigged for cronies, bypassing standard norms such as self-declaration and site visits followed across coal mines nationwide. He warned that state interference had pushed Singareni into crisis, leaving it incapable of paying salaries. Targeting both the government and company management, he revealed that he had persuaded Odisha to allocate 670 hectares of the Naini coal block to Singareni, stressing that the company would thrive by joining Centre-led coal auctions.

Touring the Singareni belt in recent weeks, Kishan Reddy said he was shocked at the injustices faced by workers. Despite the Centre holding a 49 per cent stake and two board seats, unilateral state decisions had gutted the once-golden company, he charged. “I’ll take this to the Prime Minister,” he vowed, noting disclosures made by union members during his review meetings. He highlighted ₹51,000 crore owed to Singareni by the state, accusing both BRS and Congress of driving it into the red. He also announced plans to write a detailed letter to Revanth Reddy, exposing irregularities including a ₹500 crore loan secured using Singareni as collateral.

Turning to politics, Kishan Reddy dismissed BRS’ prospects, quipping that it was not his words but those of KCR’s daughter Kavitha. “KCR is confined to his farmhouse; the party is a three-way race among family members, tumbling over shares of a decade-long loot,” he said.

Predicting a BJP triumph in the Assembly polls, Kishan Reddy said Telangana was craving change and trusted only saffron for development. Urging coal workers to back BJP’s municipal candidates, he recalled Congress’ unkept promises and “neck-deep corruption” mirroring BRS. “Both have looted Singareni,” he charged, positioning BJP as the clean alternative.