Kishan Recalls 11 Years Of Success Stories Under Modi Rule

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy said that the credit for providing an able, transparent, and efficient non-Congress government at the Centre for the past 11 years goes to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that the party, with the continued support of the people, is poised to move forward for another 11 years.

Addressing the Sankalp Sabha organised by Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar to mark 11 years of the Modi government, Kishan Reddy drew a comparison between the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and the Modi-led NDA government. He remarked that during the UPA regime, people began their day reading about one scam after another in newspapers and watching similar reports on television. Unlike the "puppet and remote-controlled" UPA government, he said the Modi government, since taking office in 2014, has delivered a growth-oriented administration with daily success stories across multiple sectors.

Kishan Reddy emphasised that the Modi government has not misused even a single rupee. He contrasted the current atmosphere of peace with the UPA era, which he said was marked by Pakistan-sponsored ISI infiltrations and frequent bomb blasts. Referring to the Pulwama and Pahalgam terror attacks, he noted that the Modi government responded firmly with surgical strikes in Balakot, neutralising terror camps and damaging air bases in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

Criticising the previous Chandrashekar Rao government, he said it had pushed Telangana into a debt trap, and accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of following in the former CM’s footsteps by failing to fulfill the six guarantees and 420 promises made to the public.

Rajender shared that he had admired the Modi government's work even during his tenure as finance and health minister under the BRS government. He recalled being part of a delegation of state finance ministers and Central government officials that visited Australia to study tax reforms. While Australia had expressed skepticism about the implementation of GST in India, he noted that GST collections have increased significantly, from ₹73,000 crore to ₹2.4 lakh crore, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He also credited Modi for effectively handling the Covid-19 crisis.

Former Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao said that he has no further political ambitions except to see a BJP-led government come to power and witness it as an audience member seated in the front row.