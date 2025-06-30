Kishan Pushes for Unity in State BJP Chief Election

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy stressed that the election of his successor on July 1 should be unanimous and reflect the unity in the party. The notification for the election was released on Sunday and nominations will be accepted on Monday in presence of party’s senior leaders including general secretary Sunil Bansal and the Union minister of state Shobha Karandlaje, who is incharge of party’s state president election.

On other issues, Kishan Reddy charged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of speaking without proper understanding of issues, and reminded him that the Narendra Modi-led Congress government works for the people of Telangana and not working for him (CM) or for the Congress.

He was replying to a question on Revanth Reddy’s charge that the Centre had not given approval for the expansion of Metro Rail project, Kishan Reddy pointed out that the state government had submitted the detailed project report to the Centre only last week after an inordinate delay, despite making tall claims for over a year. He said the Centre was examining the report and would take a decision.