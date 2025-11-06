Kishan Hits Out At ‘Cong–MIM Nexus’

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that it had “shamelessly merged” its hand symbol with the AIMIM’s kite, turning the Jubilee Hills bypoll into a “puppet show” under the AIMIM’s control by fielding an “adopted candidate.”

Speaking at a Meet the Press programme, Kishan Reddy accused the Congress, BRS and the AIMIM of practising family-oriented and corrupt politics that threatened Telangana’s future. He criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s reported remark that the survival of Muslims depended solely on the Congress, calling it “a blatant insult to Hindus, Christians and every community in the state.” He said such vote-bank politics divided people and undermined social harmony.

Kishan Reddy also accused the AIMIM of political opportunism, saying it had openly campaigned for the Congress for the first time in its history. “This tacit alliance among Congress, BRS and MIM is a dark pact aimed only at halting the BJP’s rise and protecting their dynastic fiefdoms. These family-run parties have prioritised their survival over the welfare of the people,” he said.

Criticising claims of urban transformation under previous governments, Kishan Reddy said that poor Muslim localities continued to suffer neglect while civic infrastructure in Hyderabad had worsened. “If former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao were to walk for just an hour in Borabanda, he would see whether Hyderabad has truly become like Istanbul or Singapore or declined beyond a Gram Panchayat,” he remarked. He added that many city areas were in worse shape than rural villages despite Congress rule for less than two years.

He demanded a CBI probe into the Medigadda barrage collapse and called for a thorough inquiry into the entire Kaleshwaram project to fix accountability for negligence and financial losses. Kishan Reddy also said TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had asked his party cadre to support the BJP in Jubilee Hills, terming it a united front against “divisive” Congress–MIM politics.

Rejecting the Chief Minister’s charge that he had blocked central funds to Telangana, Kishan Reddy listed more than two dozen central institutes sanctioned for the state over the past decade and cited over `1 lakh crore allocated to defence establishments in Hyderabad. He said Metro Rail expansion delays were due to the state’s failure to submit a revised DPR to the Centre.

Reiterating the BJP’s commitment to urban infrastructure, he announced that the Centre had approved `453 crore for the fully funded MMTS Phase II project, with groundbreaking to take place after the bypoll.

“This election is not just about Jubilee Hills,” he said. “It is a referendum between family-run dynasties and a people-centric government. The time has come to reject closed-door clan politics and embrace transparent development under the BJP.”