Kishan Hails Nod To Ballari–Chikkajur Railway Project

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines, G. Kishan Reddy has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Ballari–Chikkajur railway doubling project, describing it as a landmark initiative to accelerate freight transportation and drive regional development in Telangana. The project will connect Secunderabad station with Mangalore port, enhancing trade and logistics efficiency.

In a social media statement on Saturday, Kishan Reddy detailed that the project involves doubling 185 kilometres of railway track at an estimated cost of Rs 3,342 crore. This expansion will significantly boost freight transport capacity and efficiency along this vital corridor, facilitating the movement of key commodities such as iron ore, coking coal, finished steel, fertilisers, grains, and petroleum products. Around 13 lakh people across 470 villages are expected to benefit from this development.

The Ballari–Chikkajur railway line serves as a crucial freight corridor linking industrial and mineral-rich areas of Telangana and neighbouring Karnataka. Doubling the line will increase train frequency and capacity, reduce congestion, and minimise delays, thereby improving seamless movement of goods across the region.

A major advantage of the project is the generation of about 10.8 million (108 lakh) man-days of employment during the construction phase, providing a significant boost to local labour markets and skill development.

Enhanced freight transport will benefit key sectors such as mining, manufacturing, and agriculture by enabling faster and more reliable supply chains. This is expected to attract further investments, create jobs, and stimulate overall economic growth in Telangana.

Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on behalf of the people of Telangana for their support in approving this transformative infrastructure project. He added that the initiative aligns perfectly with the Central government’s commitment to infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and sustainable economic progress in Telangana and the broader region.