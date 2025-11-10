Kishan for Open Debate on Centre’s Help to Telangana

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday wrote an open letter to Hyderabad Press Club, seeking facilitation for a debate with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his predecessor K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the Centre’s assistance to the state for various projects. He said the Centre had given over Rs.9 lakh crore assistance from 2014 to 2023.

In his letter, Kishan Reddy criticised both parties for spreading misinformation that the Centre has neglected Telangana and that he, as Union minister, has hindered the state’s welfare. He stressed that these allegations were politically motivated.

Earlier, the party deployed all its senior leaders including state party president N. Ramchander Rao, Union ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MPs, MLAs and others as part of direct-contact campaign.

Kishan Reddy, leading a padayatra in Borabanda, blamed the constituency’s stagnation squarely on the Congress and BRS failure to deliver development and called on voters to reject empty promises. He listed a series of promises of welfare schemes which he said were not implemented.

Ramchander Rao, speaking at the party office, claimed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet had abandoned development and resorted to "communal politics" in the bypoll campaign. Rao claimed the Congress had no tangible achievements and was using religion to deflect scrutiny.

"Congress means Muslim, and Muslim means Congress﻿", he said and called the Chief Minister "Revanthuddin." Rao also condemned Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s plea to Christian voters, exposing Congress’s hypocrisy for labeling BJP as fanatic while seeking votes on religious lines.

He said the Centre had given Rs.12 lakh crore in aid since 2014 and pointed to what he said were the Congress’ unkept promises.

Meanwhile, Medchal-Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender called the bypoll a battle between those seeking votes with sympathy and those driven by thirst for power and the BJP that was fighint for justice and righteousness. At an election rally in Borabanda division, Rajender stated that BJP did not have a history of entering into opportunistic alliances.