Kishan dubs Revanth’s BC dharna politically motivated

HYDERABAD: Union minister of coal and mines and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi under the disguise as BC caste groups, to get an excuse and evasion from implementing 42 per cent reservations in the State and his action has once again demonstrated that he was not sincere in welfare of Backward Classes, but treating them as vote bank.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy asked how Revanth Reddy could shed his responsibility when he made a promise to the people before the Assembly election and blamed the Centre. “The Congress continuously put hurdles in implementing BC reservations in the country. After Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who tried to crush BC reservations, Rajiv Gandhi also opposed Mandal Commission recommendations on the floor of Parliament when the then Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh tried to implement,” Kishan Reddy said.

The Congress has promised `1 lakh crore allocation for BC welfare at the rate of `20,000 crore for each year. But, why is it missing in the two budgets presented by the Congress? Why was the MBC ministry not constituted even after 15 months in power? Revanth Reddy has a long list of ditching Backward Classes in the state, Kishan Reddy charged.

In a separate statement, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked whether Congress had taken prior approval from the Modi government before making a promise of 42% reservations for Backward Classes.

“The Congress has cheated Backward Classes by reducing their population from 56 per cent to 46 per cent and allocating reservation to Muslims under the BC quota. Though the Modi government is against religion based reservations, the Congress has deprived BCs from their share as Muslims are getting over 10 per cent reservation benefits from BC quota,” Sanjay Kumar said.

The intention of BC reservations for Congress appears to benefit Muslims, but not really BC. “The BC community in the state would give a strong message to Congress for reducing their population from 56 per cen tto 46 per cent by conducting fake surveys and depriving their righteous share in reservations,” Sanjay Kumar added.