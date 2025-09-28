Kishan Criticises Congress-BRS Vote Bank Politics

HYDERABAD: Union coal and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused the Congress and the BRS of appeasing the AIMIM for votes in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. However, he asserted that voters are weary of such tactics and are ready for change, and are viewing the BJP as the only viable alternative.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kishan Reddy emphasised that the people were recognising the BJP as the right choice and this would reflect in the bypoll outcome. He claimed that Congress and the BRS share similar ideologies and expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in the next Assembly elections without any alliances, having already launched a door-to-door outreach programme in Jubilee Hills.

He sharply criticised the Congress government and previous BRS regime for failing to provide basic civic amenities to people in Hyderabad, such as drinking water, drainage systems, and street lighting. He accused the Congress of failing to fulfil promises like Rs 2,500 financial aid for women and contrasted this with the Modi government’s initiative of distributing 5 kg of rice to every poor family.

Kishan Reddy also highlighted the Central government’s efforts in fully funding Basti Dawakhanas and providing Mudra loans to unemployed youth.

Highlighting the BJP’s grassroots push, Kishan Reddy distributed assistive devices worth Rs 2 crore to differently-abled individuals in Jubilee Hills after a community screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme at Nagarjuna Community Hall.

He noted that these efforts are part of the nationwide “Seva Paksha” campaign, running from September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti, with mass welfare initiatives ongoing across Telangana and the country.