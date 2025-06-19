Kishan Can't be Trusted: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday castigated Union minister G. Kishan Reddy from Telangana declaring that he “cannot be trusted and that his integrity is a big question.”

During a press conference at the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy said Kishan Reddy did not come for the all-party MPs meeting on AP’s Godavari-Banakacharla project today citing previously fixed engagements in Delhi.

“But he found time to go and have a secret meeting with Jal Shakti minister C.R. Patil at 4.30 pm today, to discuss the Banakacharla project, at the same time when the all-party meeting was scheduled here. If he was so busy with already scheduled work, how did he find time to meet Patil? Why could Kishan Reddy not wait till tomorrow when we have an appointment with Patil and requested Kishan Reddy to come with us?” Revanth Reddy asked.

“The trouble with Kishan Reddy,” Revanth Reddy explained, “is that he cannot say or do anything against AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on whose support the Modi government survives at the Centre. If Kishan Reddy comes with us, then he may have thought it will be seen as opposed to the project. He fears that if he upsets Naidu, then Naidu might pull the plug on Modi, and if Modi is not in power, then Kishan Reddy will have no job,” Revanth Reddy said.

“Contrary to Kishan Reddy, the two BJP MPs who attended the meeting, D.K. Aruna, and M. Raghunandan Rao were fully supportive of the state government on its battle with AP on the Banakacharla project and assured that they will fully cooperate with the state government in protecting Telangana’s interests,” Revanth Reddy added.