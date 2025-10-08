Kishan Assures Full Cotton Procurement In TG

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy has assured cotton farmers in Telangana that the Centre will procure every kilogram of cotton they produce, guaranteeing a smooth and transparent procurement process this season. Reddy said he had personally requested Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience during procurement operations.

Highlighting last year’s performance, he said the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) had procured nearly 80 per cent of Telangana’s total cotton output, reinforcing the Centre’s commitment to safeguarding cultivators even amid declining global prices. He emphasised that all payments will be credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts to eliminate middlemen and ensure transparency.

To streamline operations, a new mobile app has been launched to allot time slots for farmers to bring their produce to ginning mills, reducing congestion and waiting time. Kishan Reddy urged the Telangana government to educate farmers on reducing moisture content in cotton and suggested using MGNREGA funds to build drying platforms to improve quality and prevent rejections.

He pointed out that high-density cotton planting could potentially triple farmers’ income and questioned the state’s delay in adopting improved seed varieties recommended by the Centre. “Farmers should maintain moisture levels below 12 per cent. Produce with slightly higher moisture should not be rejected outright but handled with guidance,” he said.

Reddy said the Centre had allocated sufficient funds, technology and infrastructure for operations across 122 procurement centres. “Modern moisture-measuring machines have been installed to ensure fair assessment,” he said, appealing to farmers not to sell their produce to private traders at lower prices.