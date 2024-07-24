Kishan Accuses Cong. of Blackmailing Centre

Hyderabad: Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy accused Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of emulating his predecessor K. Chandrashekar Rao in blaming the Central government. Kishan Reddy stated that the BRS and Congress had earlier sought funds for Andhra Pradesh, and their discussions in the Telangana Assembly amount to blackmailing the Centre.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy said, "The Congress is concerned because the BJP secured 35 per cent of the votes in Parliamentary polls. BRS and Congress are spreading false information against us. Central funds meant for SC, ST students, panchayat raj institutions, and NREGS were diverted to MLAs. Despite not providing land, I initiated a tribal university in a temporary building."

He highlighted that the Centre has given Rs 11,000 crore to Telangana farmers through schemes like PM Kisan Samman and invested Rs 6,300 crore in a fertiliser factory in Ramagundam. AIIMS in Bibi Nagar has been completed, and Rs 25,000 crore is being spent to procure paddy from 20 lakh farmers. Additionally, a subsidy of Rs 18,000 per acre is provided to 60 lakh farmers in the state. He questioned, "Are people in the state not benefiting from Ayushman Bharat?"

Kishan Reddy contrasted the BJP's commitment to development with Revanth Reddy’s unfulfilled promise to waive loans on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. "It is Revanth who should resign for failing to keep his promise," he added.

He also criticised the CM for failing to issue new ration cards and pensions, even questioning the status of old ones. He clarified that the BJP never promised a steel plant, citing expert opinions that the low quality of iron ore would make it a waste of public money.