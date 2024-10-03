Kin of Telangana Migrant Workers in Israel Worried

Nizamabad: Family members of Telangana migrant workers living in Israel are worried about the safety and security of their loved ones. In light of Iran's attacks on Israel, families are enquiring about the well-being of their relatives. There is a sizeable population of Telugus in Israel.

Most of them work as domestic helpers in Israeli households. Even amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Indian workers continue to work without hesitation.

Iranian missile strikes on Israel have sent shockwaves among the family members of migrant workers in the undivided Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts. They are making calls to enquire about the situation.

In Israel, Telugus have created a WhatsApp group to share information about their safety. Migrant workers are also available to their families in Telangana through WhatsApp calls.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Tel Aviv, Telangana Israel Association president Soma Ravi said they are taking all precautions during missile attacks. “Whenever we hear sirens, we immediately rush to the bunkers for safety,” he said. Newcomers from India to Israel are facing a tense situation, he added.

Soma Ravi said that Indian embassy officials are regularly in touch with the Indian diaspora, sharing important information. “There is no need to worry about our safety,” he said. He also noted that the halting of flight services to Israel from India did not affect them.