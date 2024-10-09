Kin of 5 Generations Meet, Share Happy Moments

Karimnagar: In today’s fast-paced life, where joint families are rare and many people neglect the care of their parents and grandparents, a family spanning five generations gathered at their native place in Galipally village, Ellanthakunta Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district, to share joyful moments.

Village sarpanch S. Vani Devendar told Deccan Chronicle that Ramavva and Krishna Reddy had four sons: Venkat Reddy, Raji Reddy, Yella Reddy, and Ram Reddy, along with two daughters, Chandramma and Lalithavva.

Due to work-related responsibilities, their children and grandchildren moved to other places, and they usually met only at special family functions.

It was Ramavva and Krishna Reddy's great-grandson, Annadi Ashok Reddy, along with his brother-in-law, Baddam Surendar Reddy, who took the initiative to arrange a family reunion.

Two days ago, around 150 members of the Baddam Venkata Ramavva and Krishna Reddy family gathered in one place, setting an example of how a family that stays united, thrives together.

Annadi Ashok Reddy shared that whenever he attended family functions, his elders spoke about organizing a family reunion. However, due to certain disagreements among family members, the plan never materialised.

After two years of effort, he collected details of every family member and convinced them to participate in the reunion. He also gathered phone numbers, spanning five generations. Since most had time off for the Dasara holidays, he arranged the gathering at the Ellanthakunta mandal headquarters.

Baddam Surendar Reddy, the grandson of Ramavva who still lives in the family’s ancestral house in Galipally village, said he didn’t expect that family members working in distant places would attend the reunion.

Only a few of his relatives live in the united Karimnagar district, while many are in Hyderabad, and some have settled abroad.

Like students introducing themselves in a classroom, all the family members took turns on stage, introducing themselves. The elders were overwhelmed with joy to see all their descendants gathered in one place.

One elder told Deccan Chronicle that in the old days, whenever a problem arose, the whole family resolved it together. But nowadays, people tend to separate and move away, even for minor issues, leaving their elders behind.

The family enjoyed the day by dancing and singing together from morning till evening. Later, a photograph of Ramavva was distributed to all the family members as a keepsake.