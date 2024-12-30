Sritej Needing Oxygen, Minimal Ventilator Support for Last Two Days: KIMS Hospital

Hyderabad: Nine-year-old Sritej is undergoing treatment in KIMS Hospital after suffering injuries in the stampede in Sandhya 70mm theatre on December 4.

Health Update

KIMS Hospital doctors, Dr Chetan R Mundada and Dr Vishnu Tej Pudi said that Sritej is needing oxygen and minimal Ventilator support again since last two days. His chest X ray had shown Rt sided haziness which has improved after bronchoscopy and suctioning. He is also needing low dose inotropic support for maintaining circulation since yesterday. As per the PCR report, his antibiotics have been changed since Saturday.

Sritej has not had any fever and continues to tolerate feeds via nasogastric tube well. His neurological status remains status quo, said doctors.

Sritej sustained injuries and became unconscious after the stampede during the premier screening of Pushpa-2 movie. His mother Revathi died on the spot, while Sritej escaped with injuries in the incident.