KIMS Doctors Use Cryoablation To Treat Chronic Nerve Pain

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman from Hyderabad had been suffering from severe abdominal pain for over three years. Despite visiting several hospitals and undergoing multiple scans, the root cause of her pain remained undiagnosed.

With no conclusive medical evidence, even her family began to doubt whether the pain was real. Eventually, she approached KIMS Hospital, where a breakthrough in diagnosis and treatment changed her life.

Dr. Anusha Karumuri, Consultant Interventional Pain Physician at KIMS, explained the case.

“The patient had a history of ectopic pregnancy, which was treated surgically to save her life. However, over time, the fine nerves in her abdomen became compressed. These nerves are so small that they did not appear on scans, but they were the real source of her severe pain that extended from her abdomen to her thighs and even disrupted her sleep.

“After detailed evaluation by the Pain Management Department at KIMS, we identified the nerve-related issue. Initially, we gave a temporary injection to relieve the pain. Then, for the first time in the Telugu states, we brought in a specialized cryoablation machine from Delhi currently available only at KIMS,” Dr. Anusha Karumuri said.

“Using this machine, we performed cryoablation by injecting extremely cold liquid (cryogen) near the affected nerves. This procedure temporarily disables the nerve’s ability to send pain signals, offering relief. The effects typically last from one to two years, after which the treatment can be repeated if necessary,” she said.

This advanced technique can be used to treat various types of nerve-related pain anywhere in the body, including knee pain and lower back pain. In this patient’s case, over 90 per cent of her pain reduced immediately, and she was able to get out of bed with significant relief.

"Introducing such a revolutionary pain management procedure for the first time in the Telugu states marks a major milestone, and we are proud to offer this solution at KIMS Hospital,” said Dr. Anusha Karumuri.