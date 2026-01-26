Killing Of 200 Stray Dogs Surfaces In Pathipaka Village

WARANGAL: Nearly 200 stray dogs were allegedly killed and buried in Pathipaka village, Shayampet mandal in Warangal district. Members of the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI) have approached the local police seeking a high-level investigation into the “brutal and illegal” massacre allegedly carried out by local administration staff.

Based on interactions with villagers, the team alleged that the mass killing took place about a month ago on the orders of the gram panchayat secretary. According to the complaint, the stray dogs were administered poisonous injections before their bodies were transported to a nearby graveyard and either burnt or buried to destroy evidence.

The incident came to light after a SAFI team, led by cruelty prevention manager Adulapuram Goutham, visited the village on Monday following complaints.

The SAFI team, comprising Goutham, M. Rajani, E. Anitha and E. Keerthika, said they had identified the exact site where the carcasses were disposed of. In a formal complaint submitted to the Shayampet police and in a representation to Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh, the activists demanded registration of an FIR against the panchayat secretary and unidentified persons allegedly hired to carry out the killings.

Goutham said the incident amounted to a grave violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. “Mass killing of stray animals is not a solution to conflict; it is a criminal offence. Authorities must intervene immediately to ensure a transparent investigation and hold those responsible accountable,” he said.

While the local police have acknowledged receipt of the complaint, animal welfare activists have demanded exhumation of the remains and a post-mortem examination to confirm the alleged use of poison.