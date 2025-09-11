Killers Tortured Woman For Locker Code

HYDERABAD: A day after 50-year-old Renu Agarwal was found murdered in her Swan Lake apartment, Kukatpally ACP A. Ravi Kiran Reddy said she was tortured by two domestic helps to extract the password of a locker.

“She may not have known the password. But the accused tied her up and tortured her to make her reveal it. Several cuts from knives and scissors were found on her hands, along with multiple stab injuries,” the ACP told Deccan Chronicle.

On September 10, the accused – Harsha and Roshan, both from Jharkhand – allegedly tortured Renu to death. They are suspected of fleeing with `1 lakh in cash and four tolas of gold.

Police said Roshan, employed by Renu’s neighbour, introduced the Agarwals to a Kolkata-based agent named Shankar, who placed Harsha in their home on a salary of `15,000. Harsha had been working there for only 10 days.

On the day of the crime, Renu’s husband Rakesh, a steel trader, and son, Shubham, left for work around 10 am. Harsha called Roshan inside, and when they failed to get the locker password, they took the cash kept for household expenses and the ornaments Renu was wearing.

After killing her, the duo bathed in the house, left behind their old clothes, changed into fresh ones, locked the door and fled on Roshan’s employer’s scooter.