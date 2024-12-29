Kids Turn Protesters Seeking Improvement in Road Condition

Hyderabad: Schoolchildren on Sunday protested against an inordinate delay in the completion of a 3 km road connecting Vattinagulapally and Osmannagar. The children, protesting with their parents, held placards that read “No road, no tax”, “Fix the roads”, and “Roads are for everyone” among others.

Work has been going on for two years, and the road surface is pitted with potholes. The plying of heavy vehicles on the road further deteriorates its condition.

Works related to another road used by school children connecting a gated community to a school in Osmannagar are yet to commence though the foundation stone was laid before the Assembly elections in November last year.

“Over 5,000 people, who live in these areas, are being affected adversely due to the pathetic condition of the roads. Our multiple requests seeking completion of the road were in vain,” said Ramana Eshwaragari, the president of Tellapur Neighbourhood Association (TeNA) comprising over 50 gated communities.