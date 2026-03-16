Kidney Screening Flags Rising Risks In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A private medical institute screened 10,368 people through its mobile kidney screening initiative launched on World Kidney Day 2025 in and around Hyderabad, identifying early signs of kidney disease.

Data revealed that 24.01 per cent of participants had hypertension, a major risk factor for chronic kidney disease (CKD). The screening found 2.46 per cent in CKD Stage 3, 0.33 per cent in Stage 4 and 0.07 per cent in Stage 5. The average age of participants was 39 years, with men accounting for 66 per cent and women 34 per cent. Nearly 59 per cent were aged between 21 and 40 years.

Dr. Sujeeth Reddy, senior consultant Nephrologist, said the next phase of the programme will focus on rural areas. He noted that nearly 90 per cent of those screened had no symptoms, and were advised on treatment and follow-up.

Doctors highlighted that CKD is linked to lifestyle and work patterns, including long hours of sitting, high salt intake, low water intake, diabetes, hypertension, stress, irregular schedules and frequent use of painkillers. Preventive screening is often lacking, leading to late diagnosis.

Studies show CKD prevalence in Telangana has risen from 3–4 per cent earlier to around 7.4 per cent of adults. Preventive measures include monitoring blood pressure, reducing salt intake, maintaining body weight, regular physical activity and avoiding tobacco. People with hypertension are advised to undergo kidney function tests to detect early damage.