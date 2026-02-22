Kidnap Case: BRS Ex-MLA, Son Get Notice from Ibrahimpatnam Police

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and his son Prashanth Reddy received a notice from Ibrahimpatnam police seeking an explanation in three days in connection with the kidnap of a newly elected councilor recently.

The councilor was kidnapped ahead of the election of chairperson and deputy chairperson of Ibrahimpatnam municipality. A case was also registered in this regard at Ibrahimpatnam police station. The notice was issued under Section 35(3) of BNSS.

In the notice, the police said the victim voluntarily gave a statement before the investigation officer and the High Court stating that Kishan Reddy and Prashanth Reddy forcibly taken away his phone and his appointed Councilor Election Certificate issued by the Returning Officer pertaining to Ibrahimpatnam Municipality

The victim said Kishan Reddy wrongfully confined him in a room by threatening him for more than three days. Further, the court issued directions that the authorities shall take immediate steps to return the phone of the alleged detenu to him.

Apart from appearing before them, the police asked them to submit the victim's phone and the councilor election certificate.