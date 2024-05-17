Kia Carnival-Milk Delivery Vehicle Collision Kills One

Hyderabad: One person was killed and another injured this morning after a car rammed into a milk van in Madhapur.



According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday morning. The car, which appeared to be out of control, collided with the milk van.



One person was reportedly killed in the accident, while another sustained injuries. The injured individual has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.



The police have taken the driver of the car into custody. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

