Kharge to Address Grassroot Congress Cadre in Telangana

Hyderabad: For the first time, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will directly interact with village-level Congress leaders in Telangana, hosting the meeting at LB Stadium on Friday. The event is part of the party’s nationwide campaign, “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan,” and will be attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several senior leaders.

Launched by the Congress national leadership, the campaign aims to defend the Constitution and uphold the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The party accuses the BJP-led Centre of attempting to amend the Constitution for political ends and of stoking caste and religious divisions. Through this initiative, Congress seeks to counter these “divisive forces” by mobilising public support and reinforcing constitutional values.

Nearly 40,000 workers, including village, mandal and district presidents, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ministers and corporation chairpersons, are expected at LB Stadium. Kharge will deliver the keynote address under the theme “Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri,” issuing instructions to grassroots leaders on strengthening the party’s base.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, after inspecting the venue, urged all attendees to arrive by 3 pm. “This is not just a meeting, it’s a bold stand against the fascist regime of Narendra Modi. Mallikarjun’s visit will energise our cadres and inspire a democratic fightback,” he said.

Before the public gathering, Mallikarjun will attend TPCC and Political Affairs Committee meetings at Gandhi Bhavan to discuss the state’s political situation, preparations for upcoming local body elections and the performance of the state Congress government over the past 18 months. He is also expected to review key initiatives such as the caste census, enhanced BC reservations and SC sub-categorisation. Sources indicate that the LB Stadium event may formally launch the party’s campaign for the local body polls.

The Telangana High Court recently directed the state government to hold panchayat elections within three months, prompting authorities to finalise the reservation policy ahead of the official election schedule.