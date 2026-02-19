Kharge Reviews Roadmap After Telangana Local Body Poll Victory

Hyderabad: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that following the party’s emphatic victory in the Telangana local body elections, a comprehensive review meeting was held with leaders and ministers of Indian National Congress Telangana to chart the road ahead.

In a post on X, Kharge stated that the meeting focused on advancing the vision of “Prajala Telangana” and strengthening governance at the grassroots level. He underlined that the party’s commitment to social welfare, economic empowerment, and justice for all remains firm and is reflected in the guarantees promised to the people.

The Congress president further asserted that the party would continue striving to realise the aspirations of every citizen and work towards building a truly inclusive Telangana.