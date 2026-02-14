Kharge, Rahul Hail Congress Win in Telangana Civic Polls

Hyderabad: The Congress leadership on Saturday hailed the party’s emphatic victory in the Telangana municipal elections, describing the outcome as a strong endorsement of the Revanth Reddy government’s governance model.

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the people for the mandate and said the results reflected public approval of people-first policies rooted in social justice, dignity and inclusive growth.

In a post on his ‘X’ handle, Gandhi congratulated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and appreciated the efforts of party leaders and grassroots workers, stating that the victory belonged to every karyakarta and to the people of the state. He reiterated the party’s commitment to building a “Prajala Telangana” where progress reaches every family.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said the mandate demonstrated the trust reposed by the people in the Congress government and affirmed that the party remained committed to ensuring social justice, economic empowerment and sustained development for all sections of society.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi conveyed her congratulations to the Chief Minister, noting that the results mirrored the confidence people have in the government’s performance. She thanked party workers for their dedication and said the victory would further strengthen the resolve to build a prosperous and inclusive Telangana.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal termed the outcome an endorsement of the Congress model of governance, while MP and Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore attributed the success to strong leadership and coordination between the government and the party.

Congress Parliamentary Party treasurer Vijay Vasanth said the results showed the party’s deep roots among the people, and AICC national secretary Sachin Sawant described the victory as proof of public approval of the government’s work. Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi also congratulated the Chief Minister, ministers and party legislators, observing that the party had secured a decisive mandate in successive elections, including the recent municipal polls.