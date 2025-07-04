Kharge Praises CM Revanth for Fulfilling Poll Promises

Hyderabad: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge heaped praise on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana for fulfilling major poll promises within just 18 months of coming to power.

Addressing a gathering of Congress leaders and grassroots workers at LB Stadium on Friday, Kharge said that the Revanth Reddy government had set an example for other Congress-ruled states by swiftly implementing schemes like the crop loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, supply of fine rice (sanna biyyam), caste census, categorisation of SC sub-castes, and enhancement of BC reservations to 42 per cent.

Kharge congratulated Revanth Reddy’s leadership and said the Congress in Telangana had proven that “guarantees are not just promises but deliverables.” He asserted that similar performance would be replicated across the country once the Congress returned to power at the Centre.

Kharge came down heavily on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of undermining national unity and security.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, Kharge questioned why the Modi government “abandoned the fight midway” and why the Prime Minister remained silent on former US President Donald Trump’s claim of brokering peace between India and Pakistan. “Our foreign policy has become weak, and we are losing friends across the globe,” he remarked.

Kharge also criticised Modi for ignoring the ongoing violence in Manipur. “Modiji visited 42 countries, but not Manipur, where people are suffering. Why is he silent? Why hasn’t he visited the state even once?” Kharge questioned.

He recalled his and Rahul Gandhi’s visits to the strife-torn state and slammed Modi’s indifference to the plight of its people. Kharge accused the Modi government of neglecting Telangana over the last 11 years, while Congress governments at the Centre had established 58 PSUs in and around Hyderabad, boosting employment and the state’s economy.

Kharge also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS over their ideological stance.

Reading from the BJP’s own constitution, Kharge pointed out that it mentions a commitment to socialism and secularism. “Now, an RSS leader wants Parliament to remove the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the Constitution. I challenge Modi, Shah, and the BJP — this Constitution cannot be changed. No one has the power to remove those words,” he thundered.

He challenged the BJP leadership to first remove these terms from their own party constitution if they truly oppose them. “Why keep the words if you don’t believe in them?” he asked.

Expressing confidence that the Congress would come to power at the Centre, Kharge declared, “When that happens, Modi and Shah will have to leave Delhi.” He also stated that the Congress would ensure 42 per cent reservation for BCs in education, jobs, and local bodies in Telangana, and would not rest until full implementation was achieved.

Calling on booth-level workers to spread awareness of the Congress government’s welfare initiatives in Telangana, Kharge said, “Every household must know what the Congress has done for farmers, women, youth, and the poor. You should take this message to every corner of Telangana.”