Kharge Hails Congress Victory in Municipal Polls in Telangana

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has hailed the party's victory in the municipal elections in Telangana, saying the mandate reflects the trust of the people.

In a boost to the A Revanth Reddy-led government, the Congress in Telangana on Friday scored an emphatic win in the municipal elections, while the BRS and the BJP too made their presence felt.

Of the total 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities where elections were held on February 11, the Congress bagged more than 1,300 wards, followed by the BRS (about 700 wards) and the BJP (about 275 wards). In a post on X, Kharge said, "My gratitude to the committed grassroots workers of @INCTelangana for their commendable victory in the Telangana local body elections. This mandate reflects the trust of the people." The Congress government remains resolute to our solemn affirmation of a "Prajala Telangana" - a state where social justice, economic empowerment and continuous progress are assured for all its 3.8 crore people, the Congress chief said. In the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls, the Congress won three and was ahead in one, while the BJP secured a majority of seats in Karimnagar and Nizamabad. The Congress and the CPI were engaged in a keen contest in the Kothagudem municipal corporation.





