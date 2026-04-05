Khanapur Civic Polls Postponed Amid Chaos

ADILABAD: The election for chairman and vice-chairman of Khanapur municipality in Nirmal district was postponed to Sunday following confusion during the voting process on Saturday. The issue arose during the show of hands by councillors, leading to objections from participants. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, along with BRS and BJP councillors, attended the meeting.

The MLA objected to the procedure, stating that officials asked Opposition parties to demonstrate their strength first. Officials, however, said the process followed alphabetical order and that BRS was asked first based on councillor Ankam Mounika’s name.

BRS and BJP leaders alleged that police used force while dispersing protesting councillors after the postponement. They later submitted a memorandum to district collector Abilasha Abhinav.

The parties also alleged that the postponement was intended to influence the outcome of the election. No official confirmation of this claim was provided.

Khanapur municipality has 12 wards, with BRS and BJP holding four seats each, Congress three and one Independent. The Independent councillor later joined Congress in the presence of the MLA, who also holds an ex officio vote.

Separately, a complaint was filed two days ago by BRS town president Gounkar Raju alleging that councillor Mesa Posani and her son were missing. Police are examining the complaint. Posani attended the municipal meeting on Saturday.