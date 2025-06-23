Khammam Top Cop Says Youth Try Drugs For Fun, Form Habit

Nalgonda:Khammam City Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt on Monday urged young people to avoid harmful habits that could ruin their lives.

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, the Khammam City Police launched a week-long awareness drive in schools and colleges to highlight the dangers of drug use.

Speaking at a programme held at Government High School, Rikka Bazar, Khammam, Dutt said many youths begin experimenting with drugs for fun but soon become addicted, jeopardising their health and mental well-being. He called on students to support the state government’s efforts to eliminate drug abuse and noted that police are working tirelessly to curb the transport and sale of ganja and other narcotics.

He urged students to report any information on drug sales to the police or the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau via toll-free numbers 1908 and 100. The commissioner also explained the severe consequences of consuming ganja and other drugs.