Khammam To Hold GP Polls In Three Phases In 5,168 Polling Stations

NALGONDA: Gram panchayat elections in Khammam district will be conducted in three phases, with a total of 5,168 polling stations set up across the district.

Voters will elect sarpanches for 566 Gram Panchayats and 5,168 ward members.

In the first phase, polling will be held on December 11 for sarpanches of 192-gram panchayats and 1,740 ward members in the seven mandals of Koneiherla, Raghunadhapalem, Wyra, Bonakal, Chinthakani, Madhira and Yerrapalem.

The second phase, scheduled for December 14, will cover 40-gram panchayats and 356 ward members in the mandals of Kamepalli, Khammam Rural, Kusumanchi, Mudigonda, Nelakondapally and Thirumalayapalem.

In the third phase, polling will be held on December 17 for 191-gram panchayats and 1,742 ward members in seven mandals — Enkoor, Kalluru, Penuballi, Sathupalli, Thallada, Vemsoor and Singareni.

Across the three phases, a total of 6,203 ballot boxes will be used.

Additional district collector (local authorities) Dr P. Srija said a control room would be set up at the district headquarters for the elections. She added that foolproof arrangements were being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the gram panchayat polls.