Khammam Targets Zero Maternal, Child Deaths

Nalgonda: Khammam district collector Anudeep Durishetty on Monday directed officials to work in coordination to achieve zero maternal and child mortality in the district.

At a review meeting held at the Collectorate, he said a programme titled “Mission Zero” would be implemented with the objective of eliminating maternal and child deaths.

He instructed health department staff to submit Primary Health Centre (PHC)-wise lists of high-risk pregnancies to senior officials. He said special focus should be placed on safe deliveries and monitoring of high-risk pregnant women to reduce mortality rates.

The collector also asked officials to facilitate the setting up of petrol bunks by women Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He noted that a solar power plant being established by an SHG at Rajupalem in Errupalem mandal was nearing completion.

Referring to complaints on poor sanitation in rural areas, he directed the district panchayat officer to take steps to improve sanitation in villages.