Khammam Students Sweep Streets Beg For Fee Arrears

NALGONDA: Under the aegis of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), students staged a novel protest in Khammam city on Friday, sweeping roads and begging for alms to demand the immediate release of pending scholarships and tuition fee reimbursements from the state government.

The protest, held at the Old Bus Stand Centre, drew public attention and support from passersby. Speaking on the occasion, SFI district secretary Thudum Praveen said the state government has completely failed to address issues in the education sector. He criticised the government’s inaction even four days after private college managements shut institutions, affecting nearly 15 lakh students across the state.

He also noted that the Congress government has completed two years without appointing an education minister, reflecting its lack of seriousness toward education.

Praveen alleged a scam behind the non-release of funds, claiming it was an attempt to deny education to SC, ST, and BC students. He warned that students would lay siege to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s residence if the pending funds were not released immediately.