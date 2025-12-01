Khammam Sets 2026 Deadline for Mega Projects

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday said that an action plan has been prepared to complete the ongoing development works in Khammam city, including the Munneru retaining wall, cable bridge and underground drainage system, by March 2026.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting with officials at the Khammam Municipal Corporation, he said residents of 10 divisions in Khammam face flooding from the Munneru river every monsoon. To provide a permanent solution, a retaining wall is being constructed on both sides of the river and the work is underway. He said land acquisition and removal of encroachments have been sped up to meet the March 2026 deadline.

He added that officials have been instructed to prepare proposals for widening the road near the cable bridge and for establishing a Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) in Khammam.

Stating that there are only three cable bridges in the state, he said the Khammam cable bridge is larger than those at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad and the Maneru cable bridge in Karimnagar. Tourism will be developed around the Munneru cable bridge, and a world-class lighting system will be installed there. He recalled that underground drainage works worth ₹200 crore were taken up in Khammam to prevent flooding in areas affected by overflow from the Balapeta, Ballepally and Khanapuram irrigation tanks. He directed officials to identify a site for the STP within 10 days and begin work immediately.

Khammam mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Khammam Municipal Corporation chairman Abhishek Augustya and senior officials attended the review meeting.