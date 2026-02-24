Khammam Police Nabs 14 People for Assisting to Open Mule Accounts

Hyderabad: The Khammam police on Tuesday arrested 14 people on charges of using the bank accounts of other people for the alleged online cyber frauds.

The police said Udathaneni Vikas Chowdary and his wife Boppana Nagapriya along with Adapa Rama Venkata Charan Chowdary alias Charan allegedly played a crucial role in the crime. While the police nabbed Vikas and Charan along with 12 of their associates, Nagapriya and seven others are still absconding.

The police said Vikas, Nagapriya and Charan induced the complainant and took bank account details from him allegedly for online fraud and cheating. They did more transactions through his accounts. By misusing the account credentials, they reportedly utilized them to collect and transfer huge sums of money obtained through cyber fraud, the police said.

In all, the accused were found to have opened accounts with the help of 22 people by paying Rs.10,000 to Rs.20,000 as commission. They opened the accounts saying that they were doing stock and crypto currency trading business.