Khammam Police Bust Fake Plot Lottery Scam

Nalgonda: Khammam Town-I police on Friday arrested a lucky lottery organiser and his 13 agents who had allegedly planned to cheat people through a fake lucky draw for an open plot.

The arrested persons were identified as organiser Alasyam Vinay Kumar and his agents: Veerabhadram, Sk. Nazir Pasha, T. Sandeep, P. Sai Teja, Oruganti Ramu, Indla Raja, K. Koteswara Rao, Bathula Veerababu, Saida Chari, T. Deva, M. Srinu, Pandi Venkanna and Venkatesh.

According to the police, Vinay Kumar purchased a 500-square-yard plot at Nereda in the district by taking a ₹20 lakh loan from a private finance company and registered the property in his mother Nagamani’s name. However, he had actually bought the land from a woman for only ₹7 lakh.

Claiming that the plot was worth ₹30 lakh, he announced a lucky draw and priced each coupon at ₹500. He planned to sell 5,000 coupons and appointed several agents, offering them a commission of ₹50 per coupon. Vinay Kumar had already sold 533 coupons to the public. His plan was to earn ₹25 lakh through the draw for a plot worth only ₹7 lakh.

Based on credible information, the police raided a flat in Reddyboina Nilayam Apartments at Sthambhani Nagar and arrested Vinay Kumar. Following his confession, the agents were also taken into custody.