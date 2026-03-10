Police Foil Kavitha's Hunger Strike in Khammam

Nalgonda: Khammam police arrested Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who sit in an indefinite hunger strike in Ambedkar Bhavan in Khammam, in the early hours of Tuesday and reportedly shifting to Hyderabad in a vehicle.



It is learnt that Kavitha launched indefinite hunger strike in Ambedkar Bhavan at 9 pm on Monday demanding justice to the families evicted from Vinobha Navodaya Bhoodan Colony at Velugumatla on the outskirts of Khammam city.

About 600 police personnel reached Ambedkar Bhavan at 6 am on Tuesday. The women police officers arrested Kavitha and whisked away from the place in a vehicle. Khammam City Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt was also present at the place and supervised the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha announced that she would continue her indefinite hunger strike even after arrested by the police. She reiterated her demand for re-construction of houses to the evicted families in the same places in Vinobha Navodaya Colony at Velugumatla.

The police were also arrested DSP president Visharadhan Maharaj, who was also sit in hunger strike along with Kavitha.