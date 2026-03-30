Khammam MP Seeks Buddhist Circuit Tag For Nelakondapalli

NALGONDA: Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy on Monday urged the Centre to include Nelakondapalli, home to a Buddhist Mahastupa, in the national Buddhist tourism circuit.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, he said the Nelakondapalli site in Khammam district is an important Buddhist heritage centre in South India, with archaeological evidence indicating its prominence between the 3rd century BCE and 4th century CE under the Satavahana and Ikshvaku dynasties.

He said excavations at the site have revealed a Mahastupa, viharas, brick structures, Buddha idols, and Roman and Indian coins, indicating its historical and trade significance.

The MP said the site remains underdeveloped despite its importance, citing weathering, encroachments and inadequate conservation. He also pointed to lack of basic amenities, including proper access roads, signage, sanitation and security, limiting tourism potential.

He called for systematic conservation under the Archaeological Survey of India and proposed setting up a site museum and interpretation centre to preserve artefacts and promote awareness of Buddhism in the Deccan region.

Raghuram Reddy said inclusion in the national Buddhist tourism circuit would help attract visitors, generate employment and support the local economy, and sought timely intervention from the Centre.